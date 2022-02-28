Photofit Music now expands its horizons and venture into a new segment, introducing “Photofit Bhakti”

The producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali marks the details of his new introduction in the music industry Photofit Music Bhakti.

“Photofit Bhakti is yet another extension to Photofit Music, with devotional songs that bring you closer to the path of Bhakti”.

“Being contributing music in various genres and serving part in Punjabi, Haryanvi music industry, we now step into providing a new platform for spirituality and devotion in the name of Photofit Bhakti”, adds the Director, Photofit, Mr. Rajiv John Sauson.

On this occasion we observe Numerous passionate devotees stay conscious the entire night and sing bhajans.

Stating the morality of the occasion, the director at Photofit Mr. Amit K Shiva, adds on bhajans, the various artist connects their feelings and devotion by creating bhajans and giving voices to spirituality, for their upliftment, one such platform is Photofit Bhakti.

Photofit Bhakti distinguishes itself through the commitment it undertakes for each of its artists and devotees, as Devotion can enclose wider terms of positivity into your life that restores hope and optimism, serving a solicited approach towards life, says Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Director, Photofit.

Mahashivratri has been emphatically observed in the country over by Hindus. The occasion holds extraordinary importance through the fanciful stories, got from history.

On this day the devotees of lord shiva, express their dedication, associating themselves with the sections of devotion. They perform pooja with offerings to Shivji, over shiv Linga – a Phallic Statue, addressing the crude force of Shiva. For devotees, shiva is an incredible wellspring of heavenly energy.

Further Mr. Rajiv John Sauson director at Photofit adds on the details about Photfit Bhakti, listing down the perks and the exclusive spiritual content curated on it. The channel has positive sounds on Vedic Mantras, Devotional songs, Aarti, and other spiritual chants for an optimistic approach to devotion.

Shiva is a space of profound quiet and tranquility where every one of the exercises of the psyche breaks down says Mr. Rajiv John Sauson. This space is accessible any place you are. The second you are focused, you see that there is Divinity present all over the place. This occurs in meditation.

That is what’s going on with Shivaratri: to be conscious inside and rest in yourself.

Further Mr. Rajiv John Sauson speaks up on Photofit Meditation- Musical quest for all walks of life. To enhance your meditation experience Photofit Meditation brings you that blissful experience.

Flawless and golden goes synonymous with Photofit Music, The producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music, marks “ we believe that Meditation and productivity must prevail over your hectic lifestyle”.

Further Mr. Suresh Bhanushali adds Photofit Music is a one-stop platform available that offers countless options for streaming relaxing music of all genres”.

So on this Mahashivratri, offer prayers to Lord Shiva and seek eternal peace and prosperity, grow in the lane of success with his preachings.

Over then the director, Photofit Music Amit K Shiva, explains An antiquated text with Lord Shiva, on the best way to live in happiness, is;

Truth, Satyam

Innosense, Shivam

Magnificence, Sundaram

They inspire you to these perspectives in any event, when life isn’t blushing.

Hence, Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Producer, Photofit Music Bhakti signs up the closing marks stating, “This Maha Shivratri by share-out with devotional Maha Shivratri Wishes for your family, companions, friends, and family”.

Photofit Music Bhakti: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0vNHcQsvyhcNnbOEE2fedA