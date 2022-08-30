PinkAprons organises Ek Shaam Aapke Naam Awards for passionate home chefs in Pune

Pune, India, August 2022: PinkAprons, one of the leading online platforms for ordering home-cooked food in Mumbai and Pune, organised “Maggi Presents Ek Shaam Aapke Naam – Awards Night For PinkAprons Masterchef” on August 28th, 2022 at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, SB Road, Pune.

The programme is being hailed as Pune’s biggest gathering of home chefs, as more than 80+ home chefs participated in this event. The event was sponsored by Maggi, FoodGinie, JuiceWale, and other prominent brands who joined their hands with PinkAprons to make it a big show.

During the event, top home chefs were facilitated with award trophies and were appreciated for their passion and hard work. Along with home chefs, the event also witnessed a rendezvous of renowned food entrepreneurs, bloggers, and experts in the food and beverages industry.

On the occasion, Adetee Agarwaal, Founder and CEO of PinkAprons said, “We thank all home chefs and veterans of the food industry, who participated in our first offline event and contributed to make it a mega success. We celebrated the passion of home chefs, acknowledged their relentless and unstoppable dedication towards culinary arts, and awarded them for their hard work.”

During the event, renowned food photographers shared their knowledge with the audience and showcased how they can use the visual medium to spread the message. PinkAprons also launched their new app, which is now available on Google Playstore and will be soon launching on Apple app store.The application will help users to order home-cooked food more easily and without much hustle while ordering.