Plastic Free Campaign At Vikas Marg, East Delhi

New Delhi: Indian Pollution Control Association, in collaboration with East Delhi Municipal Corporation, launched the PLASTIC FREE CAMPAIGN at Vikas Marg in the celebration of the ‘75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Shri Vikas Anand, Commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Smt. R. Menaka, Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara, South Zone, EDMC, Smt. Babita Khanna, Counsellor, EDMC, Shri Ashish Jain, Director, IPCA & Shri Ajay Garg, Secretory, IPCA, together flag off the clean-up drive from Nirman Vihar to Laxminagar. Shopkeepers, residents, market associations, EDMC workers, IPCA staff & volunteers zeal fully participated in the clean-up drive and collected the littered plastic waste on the roadside. The collected plastic waste during the drive sent to the IPCA’s Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Multan Mohalla for further segregation & recycling.

Shri Vikas Anand, Commissioner, EDMC, thanked the workers for their hard work in maintaining cleanliness in the city and further motivated them to collect the segregated plastic waste. He also appealed to the residents, shopkeepers & other stakeholders to support this campaign and reduce the consumption of plastic carry bags and littering for the betterment of our environment.

Smt. R. Menaka, Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara, South Zone, EDMC, appealed the citizens to go for cloth bags in lieu of plastic bags and abide by the rules and regulations related to plastic waste management.

Ashish Jain, Director, IPCA announced that this campaign will continue till November 6, 2021 and shall create awareness among the stakeholders to reduce the use of single use plastic defined in Plastic Waste Management Rules 2021 and appeal to the citizens for zero littering and segregation of plastic waste at source. IPCA will deploy its plastic waste collection vehicle for one month in Vikas Marg to facilitate citizens for the collection and recycling of their segregated waste. This campaign also aims to make Vikas Marg a plastic waste free zone. In the exchange of the plastic waste, IPCA will also provide cloth bags to the citizens.