Players of Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) participate at the “All India Karate Do Championship 2022”

Players of Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) participated at the “All India Karate Do Championship 2022” which was held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune (Maharashtra) from 16th to 19th June 2022.

This event was organized by Karate India Organisation (KIO) the only official and authentic Karate Association in India, which is a permanent member of World Karate Federation (WKF), Asian Karate Do Federation (AKF), South Asian Karate Do Federation (SAKF) and Commonwealth Karate Do Federation (CKF). WKF is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

KAB is a member of KIO and Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) and is led by its President, Hanshi Premjit Sen and General Secretary, Kyoshi Joydeb Mondal. Under their leadership, KAB has gained popularity in Bengal and India. Mr. Sen and Mr. Mondal work together to unite different styles of karate in KAB.

Representing West Bengal, 48 players competed in 53 categories and won 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 9 Bronze Medals overall in the prestigious Championship. The names of the Medal winners are mentioned below: –

No. Names Category Result

SOUMILI ROY Cadet Female Kumite -54kgs Gold TANUSHKA GHOSH Cadet Female Kumite -54kgs Gold RUPKATHA DUTT Junior Female Kata Silver BIKRAM PRAJAPATI Under 21yrs Male Kata Silver RANADEEP SARKAR Under 21yrs Male Kumite -55kgs Silver AYUSHMAN ROY Cadet Male Kata Bronze AYUSHMAN ROY Cadet Male Kumite -45kgs Bronze SAMRAT MUKHERJEE Junior Male Kata Bronze DEBANJALI KARMAKAR Under 21yrs Female Kata Bronze DEBANJALI KARMAKAR Senior Female Kata Bronze MALLIKA BHATTACHARJEE Under 21yrs Female Kumite -61kgs Bronze RIZONG TAMANG Senior Male Kata Bronze RANADEEP SARKAR, DIPAYAN KUNDU & SUJOY MONDAL Senior Male Team Kata Bronze SOMA DAS, PUTUL KUMARI & ISHITA BARIK Senior Female Team Kata Bronze

Shihan Subhas Mitra and Sensei Tanmay Mondal were the Team Coach, whereas, Sensei Prasenjit Das was appointed as the Team Manager of the Bengal Team.

Sensei Bappaditya Nandy, Sensei Tarak Nath Sardar, Sensei Jayanta Kumar Karmakar, Sensei Subir Mazumder, Sensei Manoj Prasad and Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw were the Referees & Judges who represented Bengal in this Championship.

Earlier KAB provided Sponsorship to all the 48 Players (Rs. 4000/- & Rs. 5000/- for one and two events respectively) and 2 Team Coaches & 1 Team Manager (Rs. 7000/- each) as proposed and confirmed by the President of the Association, Mr. Sen and General Secretary, Mr. Mondal.

To conclude about the event, the efforts put in by each and every player were truly commendable, keeping in mind that everyone came out through a bad phase of Covid19 for the past two years. Also, participation in such a platform itself is a matter of pride as they all went through various steps of selection to reach that arena to perform. With further efforts of the players, we are confident that they will perform better in the times to come and make our Bengal prouder.