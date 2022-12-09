PM Modi & CM Yogi attends the wedding of Son of Thakur Jaivir Singh , Barauli MLA & Ex Cabinet Minister and brother of Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, Noida International University

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath attended the wedding ceremony of Abhimanyu Singh and Garima Singh and blessed the newly married couple. Abhimanyu Singh is the son of Thakur Jaivir Singh MLA of Barauli & Ex Cabinet Minister and brother of Chairman, Noida International University – Dr Devesh Kumar Singh, While Garima Singh is the daughter of former BJP state president and MP from Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Singh.

On this occasion, JP Nadda – President BJP; Rajnath Singh – Defense Minister; Nitin Gadakari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Narendra Singh Tomar, Member of Lok Sabha; Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister; Dharmendra Pardhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ashwini Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India; Giriraj Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj of India; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways of India; Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers of Government of India; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation of India; Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs of India; Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India; Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Government of India; Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India; BL Verma, MP Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State in the Ministry of Co-operation; Arjun Meghwal, Minister of state for Culture of India; Sanjeev Balyan, Member of the Lok Sabha; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of the Lok Sabha; Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance of India; Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence of India; Kiren Rijuju, Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice; Bhupinder Yadav, General Secretary- BJP & Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change; J Kishan Reddy, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region; Krishan Pal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries of India and Gen Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India graced the event with their presence.

The couple was also blessed by Ramnath Kovind, Former -President; Jagdeep Dhankar- Vice-President; OM Birla- Lok Sabha speaker; Shivraj Singh Chauhan- C.M Madya Pradesh; Vasundhara Raje Scindia- Ex C.M Rajasthan; Teerath Singh Rawat- Ex C.M Uttaranchal; Arjun Munda – Ex C.M Jharkhand; Dinesh Sharma – Ex Deputy CM, Keshav prasad Maurya- Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Arif Mohammad Khan- Governor of Kerala, Phagu Chauhan – Governor of Bihar.

The wedding ceremony was held at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi. Among the prominent people, many ministers of the country and the state, many governors and around 500 MP’s Of Loksabha & Rajya Sabha, MLAs and many senior officials of the Sangh and BJP organization were also there.