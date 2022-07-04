PM Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Celebrate 125th Birth Anniversary Of Alluri Sitarama Raju

Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh July 4, 2022: On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, PM Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a 30-feet tall bronze statue in Dharmavaram of West Godavari district. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, AP State Minister Roja Selvamani, Former Union Ministers K. Chiranjeevi & D. Purandeswari, and other ministers participated in this program.

PM Modi said, “The entire country will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rampa rebellion, which was started by Alluri Sitarama Raju, in a freedom fight against the British to safeguard the interests of the tribal community in the Eastern ghats of India, along with the 75th anniversary of independence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy noted, “I am proud to be born on Telugu soil, highlighting the great sacrifice of Alluri Sitarama Raju for the tribal population and the struggle he endured in the process.”

“We come from the land of heroes like Alluri Sitarama Raju, who sacrificed his life for the people of Andhra Pradesh and especially from the tribal community. He had a great spark of fire, which will motivate us in our daily life,” the CM, said.

PM Modi also remembered the great fight of Alluri Sitarama Raju against the British and addressed Alluri Sitarama Raju as “Manyam Veeradu” (Hero of the Jungles) as called by the local people. PM Modi also announced that the Centre has planned a series of initiatives as part of the ‘75th Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“As part of our 75th Amrit Mahotsav, and also the 100th anniversary of Rampa rebellion started by Alluri Sitarama Raju, I bow down to the great freedom fighter. I am heartful that I’m taking part in this auspicious event. We will celebrate the Rampa rebellion and 125th anniversary for the entire year,” the PM, said.