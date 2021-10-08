Pollution Causes More Than 25 Thousand Deaths in Delhi Every Year

New Delhi- There are 20 lakh such vehicles plying on the roads of Delhi which are polluting the air of Delhi and making us difficult to breathe. To identify such vehicles, stickers with color codes were to be put on them, but for the last two years, this work has come to a halt. Not only this, every year more than 25,000 people die due to pollution in Delhi, while one and a half lakh people die in road accidents across the country.

This was stated by Mr. Kamal Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council of the Government of India, advisor to Transport Research Laboratory UK and President of Rahat-The Safe Community Foundation, in a press conference held at the Press Club today.

He said that the people of Delhi got more sick from Corona because pm2 coming out of vehicles here is too much. pm2 goes through the breath to the lungs and in such a situation the person becomes ill soon. He said, “Delhi government had talked about installing color code stickers to identify Euro 4 vehicles before 2019, but for the last two years this sticker is not being installed on old vehicles, due to which there is pollution running on the roads. The vehicles involved are not being identified.”

Mr. Soi said that there are 1.5 crore vehicles in Delhi, out of which 70 percent are two wheelers. Apart from this, there are about 20 lakh such vehicles which are 10 and 15 years old, yet they are running. He further said that the pollution that comes out of factories does not contain pm2. Apart from this, the pollution from factories remains in the same area while pm2 from vehicles spreads throughout the city.