PR-7 road becoming an investment hub in Tricity for investment

The real estate sector has experienced a boom in recent years due to many people investing in the industry. The market dynamics are changing every day. Due to favourable government policies, the real estate sector is coming forward with many high-scale investments which is also contributing to the development of the economy.

PR-7 Road of Chandigarh is the primary attraction for investors today. The road brings investors from the realtors and the NRIs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Already connecting Chandigarh to Mohali via Zirakpur, the Airport Road is further aimed at connecting to Panchkula. The Airport road is 200 ft. wide and is capable enough to handle heavy traffic. Apart from offering quick connectivity to major cities, Zirakpur is home to many other facilities like shopping complexes, multi-cuisine food spaces, entertainment opportunities like theatres, etc. The area is expected to have a population of more than 20 lakhs in the coming decade. Having all major facilities, Zirakpur is an investors’ delight and is minting huge returns because of the ever-growing developments in the vicinity. There are various real estate groups coming up with multiple projects in the region that bring huge returns on investment.

The resurgence in Tier-II cities is being fueled by increased economic activity and infrastructural development in many of these towns, lowering outward migration to metros and resulting in a more evenly distributed real estate market. Businesses, office spaces, retail stores, and hospitality businesses have various requirements. Spacious spaces surrounded by greenery, located in outstanding city locations with state-of-the-art infrastructure, are perfect for new-age enterprises and entrepreneurs.

“PR-7 is not only a realtor’s bastion; it attracts investors and the stakeholders who see a developing zeal in the region. The upcoming projects by developers will strengthen the region’s economy,” said Mr L.C. Mittal, Director of the Motia Group.

The presence of great real estate projects and the emergence of the IT/ITEs sector and world-class education and medical facilities are the key reasons for Zirakpur’s growing popularity. Today, the city can brag about having good infrastructure and cutting-edge office campuses, attracting corporate and startups. Another major factor in putting Zirakpur on the real estate map is its continuously improving infrastructure.