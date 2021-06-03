Pracheen Kala Kendra promoting and supporting Art and Artist since 1956

Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh is the premier educational organization that is doing yeoman service for the promotion, preservation, and dissemination of Indian classical arts of music, dance, and fine arts (painting) since its inception in 1956.

Pracheen Kala Kendra, having its Headquarters in Chandigarh, an enormous sister set-up in Mohali (Punjab), a zonal office for Eastern India at Kolkata, Liaison offices at Bhubaneswar (Odisha), and at Ludhiana (Punjab), a new regional office opened in New Delhi is one of the oldest, premier and prestigious organizations of the country which is imparting quality education and training in the subjects of Indian Classical Music including Carnatic Music (Vocal & Instrumental), Classical Dances and Fine Arts for the last 58 years.

Established in 1956 and registered under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860, the Kendra, over the years, has achieved unprecedented success in its defined goals, and identically it is functioning on the pattern of Open University of performing and visual arts.

The Kendra has acquired professional competence and expertise in holding various examinations in the subjects of Music, Dances, and Fine Arts which are conducted through a network of more than 3,500 affiliated centers i.e. schools/institutions of Music and Dance situated not only all over India but so also in various countries abroad including USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore, Nepal, Kuwait, Malaysia, South Africa, Dubai, etc. The student strength of over three lakhs makes it the largest organization in the field of arts education.

In the brief conversation with Shri Sajal Koser, Secretary of Pracheen Kala Kendra.

1.We all know Pracheen Kala Kendra always supports artists since 1956 even in the lockdown period also, Pracheen Kala Kendra always stands beside artists, Kendra has organised Web Baithak for more than one year, also some big offline events in the past few months back.

Ans: Yes, Pracheen Kala Kendra always works for the art and the artists. With blessings as well as the support of all associated and concerned, Kendra during the first lockdown, from June 2020 onwards, started Webaithaks and up till now, Kendra has organised 38 Webaithaks featuring artists of all genres of classical music and dance from all over the country. Apart from this, taking into consideration and fully complying with the Government guidelines, Kendra organised various offline events during this period and various cultural events were held at Chandigarh, Kolkata, New Delhi, Jamshedpur, Durgapur, Habra (West Bengal), Patna, Agra, and Indore.

2. Pracheen Kala Kendra has been constantly supporting Art and artists since 1956.And always try to help artists financially. Please describe

Ans: Yes, Kendra has always been supporting artists. In fact, Kendra has about 3800 affiliated centers all over India and abroad which are being run by musicians and artists. Kendra works as per a duly approved and passed a budget and the entire expenditure is incurred as per the budget provisions. The Kendra has budget provisions for center holders’ welfare & medical assistance, etc., for Kendra’s staff welfare fund and donation for medical and children education, etc., Grant in Aid to center holders and affiliated institutions for cultural activities, etc. and Grant in Aid & Scholarship to meritorious students, Physically handicapped talented students and donations for charitable purposes. Though last about one year has been difficult for all of us and we are going through tough times but with all blessings, Kendra towards the fulfill its Aims and Objects and also do its bit of contribution for the artists have incurred an expenditure of Rs. 35 lakhs for cultural events offline and online all over India and financial help to the center holders and others working/ associated with the Kendra.

3. We know more than 3 lakhs students are part of Pracheen Kala Kendra. How is it affecting students in this lockdown period?

Ans: Yes, the strength of the students has come down to about 50% and this effect has come all over during COVID-19 and in fact, some areas have been badly hit much worse than others. Since we firmly believe in positivity therefore we strongly believe and are hopeful that things will improve in the near future and we all come out of these difficult and tough times.

4. What will you say to people, especially Musicians to stay positive in this lockdown?

Ans: Yes, my message to all the musicians is to be grateful for what they have, always thank God for the gift of health, live with a positive attitude in the present, and always be hopeful that everything will and is going to be alright. Our ancient Indian cultural heritage is divine and we all must take all the courage and strength from this immensely rich legacy. In this regard, I will give the example of a beautiful inspirational message/story of hope, “The four candles”. Wishing everyone the best of health and well-being.

The Interview is given by Shri Sajal Koser, Secretary of Pracheen Kala Kendra Chandigarh