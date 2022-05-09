Pregnancy to Birth by Sonia Rai Vaid organised a session on Labour and Birth on the occasion of Mother’s Day’22

9 May, 2022. New Delhi. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sonia Rai Vaid, director of Pregnancy to Birth, organised a session on Labour and Birth for pregnant women on Friday, 6th May, 2022. Sonia Rai Vaid is a birth coach, prenatal yoga instructor and a lactation counselor.

In the words of Sonia, “Childbirth is a beautiful and overwhelming experience for a woman and during pregnancy, a woman goes through so many emotional and hormonal changes, and the way she feels also has a huge impact on her body and her newborn baby. It is important for her to have correct information about everything that may help her cope up with challenges during pregnancy, birth and parenthood.”

The session mainly focused on signs and symptoms of labour, the right time to go to the hospital, the right way to push for a baby and breathing for labour. It was an informative and interactive session and was followed by high tea and gifts for all moms-to-be.