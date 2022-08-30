Premjit Sen appointed as the Ambassador of Fit India

In the world amidst the hustle bustle, fitness and healthy life is totally being ignored .

In order to incorporate a healthy diet and workout among the people the Fit India Movement was launched by our Honourable Prime Minister , Shri Narendra Modiji and our Honourable Sports Minister , Shri Anurag Thakurji .

To reach the whole population many sports icons has been named and among them is Hanshi Premjit Sen.

Premjit Sen is the name everyone knows when it comes to Martial Arts . He is currently the President of Karate Do Association of Bengal and under his leadership the Bengal karate has reached its peak and now over ten lakh karate practitioner are there all over Bengal.

The students get numerous benefits from KAB and has also bagged medals at International levels like WKF , SAKF , CommonWealth and AKF .

He is the only Bengali to be the ‘A’ Grade referee from World Karate Federation and Asian Karate Federation .

Premjit Sen is also the President of Hapkido Federation of India and under his leadership it is the most trending Martial Art in India with numerous students from all across the country .

Amidst lockdown he had organised Hapkido Sparring Championship under Fit India Movement to include a healthy lifestyle among the people which otherwise was becoming extremely sedentary.

The Times Group on noticing his achievements had honoured him with the Title “ Times Man of the Year “ .