Presenting ‘Practically School Solution’, A Need-Of-The-Hour Free App For Schools And Teachers

Mumbai: Practically, a product of 3rdFlix Visual Effects Pvt Ltd, has a cutting-edge product ‘Practically School Solution’ catering to school teachers. The solution from Practically enables teachers to conduct their own virtual classes absolutely free for designing and delivering content with teaching material, streamlined by topics across STEM subjects for classes 6-12. The solution with its don’t just Learn, Learn Practically approach enhances student engagement in a physical classroom or in a virtual format.

Designed to make learning come alive, Practically is the only such app in the world that combines game engine, immersive learning assets, and AI-assisted study buddy in one compact cross-platform app. It is currently used by close to 13,500 teachers across 130 schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and UAE.

Practically School Solution

The Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, provides FREE access to the Practically teacher app to schools and their teachers. The niche solution offers 3,000+ videos and 1,000+ Simulations & Augmented Reality (AR) to teachers making the teaching process more convenient and engaging. Learning intertwined with immersive storytelling and real-life examples increase the retention of concepts by over 90 percent after two weeks of learning as compared to about 30 percent using traditional methods of teaching. The Practically School Solution additionally offers features like reports, test-preps, polls, analytics, assigning homework, etc. which empowers the teacher to closely monitor the progress of each student.

Speaking about the solution, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, Practically said, “Leading schools like Dr. KKR’s Gowtham Schools and GEMS -The Millennium School have benefited greatly from Practically’s unique experience of School-from-Home. The app enables its users to benefit through experiential learning using immersive videos, interactive augmented reality, and 3D simulations helping teachers connect and engage with students as they would in a real classroom. With the Practically School Solution, we are aiming to equip teachers with a new-age e-learning solution full of hi-tech, hi-touch features. Thanks to Practically School Solution, teachers have been able to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and teach in a more engaging and controlled manner without incurring any charges.”

“Practically School Solution is absolutely a one stop shop. When we started using Practically for Virtual Classroom Management System, our teachers were extremely satisfied with the experience thanks to a number of useful features. Later on, we realised that students were performing better as they found the gamification and AR videos to be so fascinating that they were better able to retain and apply what they studied. Many of them have also gone on to use Practically outside of school hours because parents have found them to be beneficial for after-school learning as well.”, said Mr. Avinash Kosaraju, Director, Dr. KKR Gowtham Group of Schools.

Ms. Supriya Jadhav, Vice Principal, Vishwanath Karad, Pune, Latur and Indore said, “Covid hit us hard just like the rest of the world. We had to shut down our campus and only recently did we reopen. Practically School Solution helped us tide over the challenges we faced in keeping classes going while we all worked and studied from home. The virtual classrooms, with videos and simulations, quizzes and assessments encouraged teachers and students alike. Practically’s exhaustive content library, scheduling and test prep etc. were all ready when we started using it helping us derive value from day one and ensure continuity of lessons.”

Recently, Practically raised $4 Million in a pre-Series B round led by Siana Capital and YourNest Venture Capital taking its overall funding to $9 Million since its product launch in 2019. The company plans to strengthen operations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and expand operations across India, Middle East and the US in the next 12 months.