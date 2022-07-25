President Murmu’s term will be the one to seal many important decisions, says Numerologist JP Tolani Jee

Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate, has won the election to become the next President of India. Murmu has crossed the 50 percent mark at the end of the third round of counting to become the nation’s first tribal and the second women president. With the announcement of the victory of Draupadi Murmu, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country. At the same time, with the victory of Draupadi, BJP wants to give a special message to the entire country, especially the women and the tribal community. Meanwhile, JP Tolani Jee, a renowned numerologist of the country, has made an analytical prediction revolving around the five-year term of President Murmu, who is known as a simple, gentle, and belligerent woman.

According to JP Tolani Jee, President Murmu has the power of the number 4. Her destiny number is 31 i.e, 4, name number is 49 which means (4+9=13), breaking it again into 4 and 3 and then adding them further gives us the number 4. Also, adding the number of alphabets in her first name again will give us the number 4. This portrays her as an out-of-the-box thinker and a courageous lady.

Number 4 has always played an important role for the country’s newly elected President Draupadi Murmu. She entered politics in 1997 when she was 40 years old and elected as a councilor. Afterward, from 1997 (running age 40) to 2007, she held various posts in politics, and because of her efforts, she was awarded as best MLA by Odisha Legislative Assembly at the age of 49 (4, her name number), and it was possible only with the help of number 4.

Further, again in May 2015 (30 days close to running age 58 (13) which gives us 4, she became the Governor of Jharkhand. Whereas in 2022, at the age of 64 (10), giving us 1, she was nominated for the position of President. Herein, we can see the powerful combination of 6 and 4 (1), which is known to confer supreme power.

Her numbers are in combination with 6 and 1 therefore, always getting the supporting power.

According to Tolani Jee, she will be able to complete her term in 2027 without facing any health or other issues, and this directly offers a strong combination of number 1 and number 6.

J P Tolani Jee pointed out that the above analysis clearly shows the power of number 4 and its ability to help those who work hard to achieve success.