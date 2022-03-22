Prince and Princess, Ahmedabad 2022

Ahmedabad: FashionTV School of Performing Arts organized the finale for the title of “Prince & Princess Ahmedabad” in three different age categories i.e. 3 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 16. The event took place for those who got selected in the audition round organized on 13th March. Aspiring little models got the opportunity to showcase their talent with a special theme of “Indian Ethnic Style” at Ftv School of Performing Arts, Ahmedabad which is the first-of-its-kind, an interactive fashion show for Ahmedabadis. “Samar Deshpandey & Kanika Bhagatia” won the title of Prince & Princess Ahmedabad in the 3-6 age group, “Devansh Sanghani & Kyara Panchal” in 7-9 age group, “Naitik Sidhwani & Zisel Patel” in 10-16 age group.

The chief guests “Bhavisha Upadhyay” (Principal of Vijaynagar High School) & “Anita Baghel” (HOD of GIIS school) judged along with Ftv SOPA’s faculties “Siddhant, Dareen, & Anurag” these super kids on different parameters of performance such as ramp walk, styling, and any other talent exhibited by these participants. The jury members wished good luck to all the participants for their future endeavors. FashionTV School of Performing arts, Ahmedabad is known to train aspirants in multiple courses such as Cinema, Photography, Advertisement and PR, Event Management, Fashion Management & Personality Development, etc.