Prodigy Finance invites back loan applications from students for markets closed amidst COVID-19

New Delhi: On a mission to offer a financial gateway to students willing to study postgraduate courses abroad, Prodigy Finance, the leading cross-border lender for international postgraduate students, has recommenced its loan operations for students in countries like the UK, China and France, which were temporarily unavailable during pandemic.

COVID 19 was an unprecedented contagion for countries around the world, forcing many to close their borders for an indefinite period. Besides the downfall of multiple businesses providing terrible blows to world economies, the fate of students’ education was hanging in the balance. As notable loan providers like Prodigy Finance were unable to operate in some restricted markets due to the virus and lack of investors, students were in a state of turmoil and reached out to other financial institutions to sponsor their international studies. But now with the COVID-19 losing its grip around major parts of the world and new investors coming on board to fund loans, Prodigy Finance, with its unique global credit model, urges the students to reapply for loans and map their educational journeys to their dream universities abroad for STEM Subjects, MBA Programmes, etc.

Commenting on its reopening plans, Mayank Sharma, Country Head India, Prodigy Finance, said, “ 2020 was obviously a difficult year, the impact of COVID-19 on financial markets meant we were restricted in the countries we could fund. But instead of sitting idle, we prepared for the post-pandemic world and brainstormed new ideas to fund the aspirations of the students. As countries start to scale up their vaccination drives and markets show a sign of normalcy, we are excited to resume our deliverables in geographies that are temporarily out of our funding arena with the support of additional investors. Now, we can fund more students, adding happy faces to our growing customer base”.

Prodigy Finance, India’s leading higher education loan facilitator, has recently partnered with 12 new colleges in the United States, taking the total count to 800 colleges and universities hosting 1000 postgraduate courses in its curriculum. Adding to this, the brand also achieved a world-first with its oversubscribed, inaugural AA-rated social bond issuance. Ever since its foundation in 2007, the company has dispersed $1 Billion amount of loans and paved a path for more than 20,000 students hailing from 135 countries to pursue their educational interests in the fields of marketing, finance, human resources, among others.