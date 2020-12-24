pTron’s Trendy & Ultra Practical Gift Guide for this Festive Season

December 24, 2020

The holiday season is looming, and the worst buzzkill is the anxiety of not knowing what to gift to those near and dear to you. Every family has a techie. Whether you are related to a gadget guru or your friend is a tech lover, what makes a better gift than something they love? Our tech gift guide is full of fun options at various price points.

Here are 3 trendy yet super practical gifts that will assuredly put a smile on your loved ones’ face without putting a hole through your wallet.

  1. Bassbuds Urban – INR 1299/-

Product Highlight – Trendy, premium look and feel for a super affordable price. Compact case available in classy colors. Snug fit; Water and sweat resistant; 1-year warranty

  1. Bassbuds Elite – INR 1199/-

Product Highlights: Made in India: First Indian Company to manufacture TWS earbuds in India. Available in vibrant and youthful colors for those studying/working from home. Voice assistance; compact and lightweight; 1 year warranty.

  1. Tangent Lite – INR 599

Product Highlights:  Super affordable Bluetooth earphones with voice assistance. Sporty; available in youthful colors; 1-year warranty.