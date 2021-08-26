Puressentiel Respiratory Spray makes it to the Best Selling new products in India

With a 90% plus efficacy and instant relief/result, Puressentiel Respiratory Air Spray has become a go to at the first signs of discomfort and seasonal sensitivities to soothe the airways. Helping overcome blocked / runny nose & sneezing, the Respiratory Air Spray is made up on 19 plant based essential oils to guarantee effortless breathing for the whole family.

Increasing customer retention rate and word of mouth, this a must try non-medicinal solution to our year round concerns. Inhale a few sprays in some boiling water (steam) or a few sprays on a handkerchief and steer your sinus clear. The sheer benefits of the individual ingredients like Anise and Eucalyptus essential oils once sprayed into the our daily masks help in overcoming respiratory disinfection, decongestant, and psychological benefits – as suggested by our Indian customers.

Puressentiel, a family-owned French brand, founded in 2005 out of the passion for aromatherapy and the benefits of natural active ingredients, is excited to announce the launch of their best-selling product in the Indian market. The brand has developed an innovative Ready to Use range of solution oriented products that concentrate on plant based essential oils to give the highest level of preventive and precautionary remedies for the whole family. Specializing in Aromatherapy and Natural Healthcare, Puressentiel has seen inevitable growth in the Indian markets and is sure to fall in line with the growing trend of natural products.

Puressentiel, being one of the socially conscious brands, has been supporting projects that protect biodiversity, environmentalism, work toward the education and protection of kids and the healthcare sector.