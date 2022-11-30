‘Push Sports’ students features prominently in Delhi U16 Selection Squad

New Delhi, 30 November 2022: Push Sports added another feather to its cap as it bagged three slots in the newly announced Under 16 Cricket Squad by Delhi. Sarthak Ray has been appointed the Vice Captain of the squad and he is joined by fellow PUSHERS Anindo Naharay and Harshvardhan Phogat among the 26 names announced by Delhi. The young cricketers will be representing Delhi U16 in the upcoming Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Puru Singh, Founder of Push Sports and former Delhi State Player said. “It is a moment of immense pride for us. While we coach and train the kids, their achievements show the result of their hard work and talent. Delhi U16 is a prestigious placement with a lot of competition for each of the slots. These results give us the energy to continue for better results in the future to identify and mentor talent at the grassroots. I congratulate the trio and wish them loads of success and luck in their journey as professional cricketers. Join us in commending the youngsters at #PUSHERSinDelhiU16.”

This is one of the most significant achievements of Push Sports and they are hopeful that these results will inspire many more to join and continue in their sports journey.

Founded in 2019, Push sports is the Delhi-based Sports Education & Infrastructure start-up with a mission to catalyze fitness through sports especially focusing on school-going children as high screen time, lack of physical activity, and unbalanced diet is taking a toll on their health.

Incidentally, Shikhar Dhawan’s Da One Sports has also joined hands with ‘Push Sports’ as an exclusive strategic and operations partner for their ‘Grassroots Innovation Programme’ and ‘Sports Training Programme’, focusing on developing a sporting culture at the grassroots level.