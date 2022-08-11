Q Marathi welcomes the festive season with a power-packed content line-up

August 11, 2022; Mumbai, India:

Staying true to its promise of offering viewers content that is culturally rooted, Q Marathi gears up to strengthen its content slate this festive season with non-stop quality entertainment. Continuing to provide viewers with wholesome entertainment, Q Marathi is all set to welcome the festive innings with a slew of new programming initiatives with Creator-Led Shows, Movie Band, and a Watch & Win contest. To suit the entertainment and emotional needs of its viewers, the channel has innovated and curated content, adding hues of drama and comedy to its primetime programming with Gavakadhchya Goshti, MukkamPost BhannatWadi, and Goshta Lay Beshta, airing daily at 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM respectively.

Gavakadhchya Goshti, a rural drama, emphasizes on small things in life and takes on a reminiscent journey of times when things were simple. With characters such as Santya, Surki, Bapu, Avya, Madhuri, etc., each character has their own strong say which has the potential to make us believe in their own real world. On the other hand, MukkamPost BhannatWadi, is a rustic comedy with special ‘banter’ stories from the best entertainers of Rural Maharashtra, whereas Goshta Lay Beshta will showcase handpicked stories that will touch the emotional chords of the viewers and explore the happy place in one’s memories with raw emotional storytelling.

In addition to this, to make the upcoming long weekend entertaining, Q Marathi announces the launch of Bhannat Cinema, a guaranteed family-bonding movie band showcasing evergreen and entertaining movies of popular Marathi actors from 13th-15th August 2022 at 11:30 AM and thereafter every Sunday at 11: 30 AM. Further entertaining the viewers beyond compelling content, the channel is all set to take the engagement levels a notch higher with the launch of Bhannat Bharbharat, a Watch and Win contest. Active from 17th to 27th August 2022, viewers watching Q Marathi from 10 AM to 10 PM will get a chance to answer simple show-based questions and win exciting gifts daily. The channel will also award one viewer with a Bumper Prize for answering all questions correctly throughout the contest duration.

Speaking on the stellar programming line–up, Neeta Thakare, Business Head, Q Marathi, said, “Shravan is one of the most auspicious periods in Maharashtra’s culture and it was only apt for us to celebrate with our audiences by introducing fresh content line up with a programming strategy that allows us to tap into an entirely new set of creators. Our new shows will offer viewers entertainment that is non-stop, unique to Q Marathi, and universally appealing. It will further drive viewer engagement and build loyalty for our channel. We are sure that viewers will continue to appreciate our offering and propositions while we continue to build Q Marathi as a wholesome Marathi entertainment destination.”

This new robust programming line–up for Q Marathi is sure to create new benchmarks in entertainment and engagement through pioneering content that will continue to captivate new viewers while connecting with the existing audiences.