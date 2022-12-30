Quote on Retail & Beauty Outlook for 2023 || Mr Samir Kumaar Modi – Founder & Managing Director of Colorbar Cosmetics

Appended below is the quote from Mr. Samir Kumaar Modi – Founder & Managing Director of Colorbar Cosmetics on Retail & Beauty Outlook for 2023
- “The beauty and skincare industry has been resilient in the past, and we are eyeing a robust return to growth in 2023. The natural beauty and personal care segment are growing at 1.5x the overall market with trends such as hyper-personalisation, inclusivity, and sustainability making great strides. Given the rising digital and social awareness amongst new-age consumers, Colorbar Cosmetics is geared to offer a distinctive omnichannel customer experience with a focus on providing personalised immersive experiences. Being a proud purveyor of inclusive beauty, all our products come with a ‘clean beauty’ promise. With our current retail footprint extending in 200 Indian cities, we are expecting the brick-and-mortar store sales to remain strong averaging higher spending levels in 2023, whilst pushing our digital expansion simultaneously.”