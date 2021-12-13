Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India together organized ‘Rahgiri Day’ near Aarvy Healthcare, Gurugram

In this augmented world we live in, staying healthy and fit is a must. One must step out and spend some time with nature. This Sunday the 12th of December early morning, Neighborhood Raahgiri Day was organized near Aarvy Healthcare, Sector 90, New Gurugram. Raahgiri Day is a concept that began in 2013 and is a car-free citizen initiative.

This time, around 40 resident welfare associations participated along with their residents this Raahgiri Day. They took the lead and have really helped in bringing this whole event together to bring a lot of activities, stakeholder engagement and inviting and encouraging all those in the area to come and participate. For this event, we focused on enhancing physical fitness by means of Yoga, Zumba, laughter show, painting competition, dance, and many more.

Health check-up camps, mock drills, flash mobs and health talks were organized by Aarvy Healthcare to educate the residents on mental and physical fitness. Dietician Neelanshu elaborated on the topic “How can we take care of our health/nutrition to reduce the harmful effects of pollution.”

Both youngsters and senior citizens came out to experience this truly wonderful event and to enjoy a Sunday full of sunshine and smiles.

Dr Renu Yadav, CEO, Aarvy Hospital speaking on the occasion said, “We need to understand that taking care of mental and physical health of your body is the best gift you can give it to yourself. Events like this are very special and we will organize and participate in it on regular basis and also we will aware our society to follow the footsteps of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Fit India’ movement”

A vote of thanks to the associated RWAs and their presidents in supporting and helping to organize this event. Without their participation, support, and gracious enthusiasm in hosting this event, none of this would have been possible.

Our Organising Partner Raahgiri Foundation and Knowledge Partner WRI India have together organized this event. The event was supported by Aarvy Healthcare and Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.