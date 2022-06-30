Radio City launches a public service campaign Piche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo in-line with the new law by Mumbai Traffic Police

India, 30th June, 2022: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, geared itself to promote road safety awareness through its thought-provoking public service campaign “PICHE WALE BABU HELMET LAGA LO”. With new traffic laws in place, Radio City Mumbai has put forth a brilliant initiative to support the Mumbai Traffic Police in urging pillion bike riders to wear a helmet.

As an endeavor to enhance road safety awareness and propagate the new rule, Radio City RJs including RJ Salil, RJ Archana, RJ Karan & RJ Palak conducted an on-ground activity in Mumbai suburb. The RJs along with Mumbai traffic cops were seen distributing helmets among pillion riders at Carter Road, Bandra on the first day of rule implementation. As an added incentive, influencer Sanaya Pithawalla was also present to show her support towards the cause. Through their respective on-air show, all Mumbai Radio City RJs have been advising their listeners to be responsible and abide by the rule of wearing a helmet whenever on a two-wheeler. Mumbai Traffic Police DCP Raj Tilak Roushan, as well as Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajpal Yadav, Jaideep Ahlawat, and many others, have lauded Radio City for their initiative and efforts.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City understands the pulse of the city and as Mumbai Traffic Police ruled out a new law making it mandatory for the pillion rider to wear a helmet, we instantly sought to associate with the cause and showcase our support. For the campaign Piche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo, Radio City collaborated with the Mumbai Traffic Police to urge citizens to abide by the law and encourage the rider as well as pillion to wear a helmet. Our RJs distributed helmets to the pillion riders to boost awareness about the importance of taking safety precautions on the road. Through such social cause campaigns, our endeavor is to enhance the lives of our listeners and support a larger cause.”

Radio City set up this campaign in virtue of the circular passed by the Mumbai Traffic Police which stated that pillion bike riders without helmets will face action of Rs. 500/- with a driving license suspension for a period of three months. As Radio City believes in safeguarding the interest of its listeners, the radio station has been playing intriguing promos on-air as well as promoting the campaign on their social media handles. The course of action will culminate with a parody song and a fun video for digital awareness.