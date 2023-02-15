Radio City redefines love with emotions this Valentine’s Day

India, February 15, 2022: It is that time of the year again when love is in the air!!! Adding to the essence of Valentine’s Day, Radio City, India’s biggest radio network, planned campaigns across various stations around the day of love. While Radio City Mumbai came up with a unique concept ‘Pyaar Ki दुम’ (Date with a pet). Radio City North is celebrating the day of love with ‘Love Shorts by Love Guru’. Similarly, Madurai, Chennai & Coimbatore are also celebrating Valentine’s Day with Radio City and listener’s favorite ‘Love Guru’.



To paint the town red this love season, Radio City Mumbai’s campaign ‘Pyaar Ki दुम’ encouraged all the ‘city’s singles’ to celebrate Valentine’s day with their furry companion, their ‘pet’. The motto of the radio channel for the campaign is “If you don’t have one, no need to worry!” Radio City conducted a mega date evening for select Single male & female listeners on 13th February 2023 at Mumbai’s popular pet café ‘Ohh My Dog Café,’ located in Andheri Lokhandwala to commemorate this beloved treat. Well-known and versatile television actress and model Anushka Sen graced the occasion with her presence where she snuggled with the cuddle buddies. Radio City Mumbai’s jocks RJ Salil, RJ Archana, RJ Karan and RJ Sud also enjoyed their time with the adorable furry pooches at the café.

While the ‘Pyaar Ki दुम’ is a Mumbai-specific activity, Radio City Bangalore launched a campaign titled ‘Love for Money’ to cover untold tales of individuals who amassed fortunes through unconventional means. These inspiring anecdotes and vital financial advice from a famous finance expert certainly inspire listeners to think outside the box. Radio City Love Guru has been one of the most sought after shows and every year around Valentine’s Day, Love Guru engages with the listeners by narrating short love stories shared by the listeners. This year too, Radio City Madurai, Chennai, and Coimbatore launched a campaign inviting listeners to submit their love tales in the most abstract form, covering all forms of love expression. At the culmination of the campaign, select stories will be compiled and published as a book with credit to the people who wrote them in collaboration with Notion Press. Radio City Delhi and other northern cities are also celebrating Valentine’s Day with Love Guru through Love Shots from Love Guru by inviting real love stories from listeners. Throughout the week, Love Guru was heard narrating a new real love story in his show through ‘Aapki kahaani, Love Guru ki Zubaani’ and the activity will be culminated on Valentine’s Day.

Commenting on Valentine’s Day campaigns, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “Radio City celebrates special occasions with full enthusiasm & vigor and we are excited about our unique campaigns ‘Pyaar Ki दुम’, ‘Love for Money’ where we are aim to break the stereotype of celebrating Valentine’s day in a particular format. Through these engaging campaigns, Radio City aims to showcase that Valentine’s day is not restricted to a romantic setting. Having said that, we also take pride in showcasing the romantic side of Valetine’s Day through Love Guru by celebrating the day and the week of love with everyone’s beloved Love Guru who narrates charming love stories.”