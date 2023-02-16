Raffles Udaipur Hosts The Grand Celebration of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Royal Wedding

February 2023: Raffles Udaipur, the ultimate destination for luxury and opulence, played host to the most spectacular event of the year as Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model and actress, Natasa Stankovic, tied the knot in a white wedding fit for royalty.

The couple’s high-profile nuptials drew a star-studded guest list from the worlds of sports, fashion, and entertainment, including designer Nikhil Mehra, celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, fitness guru Yasmin Karachiwala, cricketer Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Ambani and many more who gathered to celebrate the couple’s unforgettable union.

The exchange of vows was a magnificent affair, set in the expansive Polo Lawn, evoking a sense of timeless elegance and sophistication that transported the guests to a world of enchantment. The stunning Polo Lawn was the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion, and the breathtaking beauty of the surroundings only added to the grandeur of the ceremony.

The excitement of the exchange of vows continued with an electrifying after-party in the Ballroom, where guests reveled in the magical ambiance of the venue’s luxurious interiors, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The second day of the festivities is set to begin with a Mehendi Brunch in the Compass Lawn, where guests will be transported to a world of exquisite flavors and scents, creating a feast for the senses. This will be followed by the Safa Bandi and Baraat, where the couple will embark on their journey to the Great Park for their Royal Hindu Wedding, a momentous occasion steeped in tradition, grace, and grandeur.

Bringing this beautiful amalgamation to a spectacular end will be the Sangeet at night, a dazzling celebration of music and dance that will create an unforgettable experience for everyone.

“We are honored to host such an extraordinary event at Raffles Udaipur,” said General Manager Rajesh Namby. “Our team is going above and beyond to ensure that every aspect of the wedding is executed flawlessly. Raffles Udaipur’s stunning location and exceptional service, combined with the couple’s timeless elegance, has created a magnificent celebration of love that will be remembered for generations to come.”

Raffles Udaipur has quickly become known as the premier destination for elite events in India, and this wedding has only cemented its status as one of the most extraordinary venues in the world.