Rajkummar Rao Honoured With Pathbreaking Actor Of The Year At ET Inspiring Indian Awards 2022

Rajkummar Rao has seen a monumental rise in Bollywood over the past few years with hits like ‘Stree’, and ‘Badhaai Do’ among several critically acclaimed films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Trapped’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘HIT: The First Case’. In this year’s edition of the ET Inspiring Indian, he was credited with the Pathbreaking Actor of the Year award. On winning the accolade, Rajkummar took to Instagram to thank the Economic Times saying, “Thank you @the_economic_times for honouring me with the Pathbreaking Actor of the year award at ET Inspiring Indian 2022 Awards. Gratitude to each one of you for all your love and support. I will keep working the hardest. 🙏❤️”

Rajkummar Rao is currently filming for his upcoming movie co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. The award does not come as a surprise to anyone following the star’s career since his debut back in 2010.