Re-live mythology as Indic Inspirations brings Chhau Mask Making Workshop to Pune

This weekend, Indic Inspirations brings a “Chhau Mask Making Workshop” – a very interesting workshop where Master Artisan Bhim Sutradhar is coming to Pune all the way from West Bengal to teach us how to make the beautiful traditional Chhau Mask. Traditionally the Chhau Masks form an integral part of Chhau Dance, a genre of Indian tribal martial dance popular in the Indian states of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

It needs extremely high artistic perfection and knowledge of the epic and mythology for the artist to make the right mask while depicting a perfect mood & the masks are made mainly for mythological characters such as Mahishasur-Mardini, Rama-Sita, the fight of Rama and Ravana, etc.

Participants will get to make 1 mask from scratch with mud, paper, and cloth and the other will be a ready mask which you can paint and add your own feathers, sequins, glitter, buttons, beads, and more. In the end, one will take home 2 Chhau Masks.

Have a fun-filled weekend by creating your own mask using your ideas and creativity.

When: Friday – 29th April

10 am to 1 pm – Ashers Art Studio (Lower Parijat, Rowhouse no 74, Rohan Mithila, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014)

4 pm to 7 pm – Ecour Studio (7, Dattaprasad, 1206 B/7, Off JM Road, lane of Shubham Hotel, Shivajinagar, Pune 411004)

Saturday – 30th April

10 am to 1 pm – Marshall Book Cafe (Aundh, Opposite Pandit Bheemsen Joshi Auditorium, near PMRDA Office, Bremen Chowk, Pune, Maharashtra 411067)

4 pm to 7 pm – Indic Inspirations Experience Store & Lounge Store (Munshi Chambers, Near Passport Office, Koregaon Park Annex, Ghorpadi Mundhwa Road, Pune 411036)

Sunday – 1st May

10 am to 1 pm – Zoom Online Session. (Kits will be delivered to your doorstep)

2 pm to 5:30 pm – Urja Art Studio (Off Datta Mandir Road, Society Gate-2, Opp. 1, Wakad,

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411057)