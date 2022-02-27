Referee Commission Chairman of Kio, Premjit Sen, Officiates at the Karate1 Premiere League Held In Fujairah

Premjit Sen, RC Chairman of Karate India Organisation & President of Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB), was the only referee from India to officiate at the Karate1 Premiere League, which was held recently in Fujairah (UAE).

Before the Indian officials reached Fujairah, Premjit Sen conducted a three day training session with all the officials who appeared for their WKF Referee & Judges Examination. More than 50% of the Indian Examinees that appeared for their exam could clear them.

Premjit Sen is the only karateka from Bengal who is a qualified Grade-A Referee and Judge of World Karate Federation (WKF), which is the highest level at the WKF.

Karate1 Premiere League is the most prestigious karate championship where all the top ranked players in Karate take part. From here, the ranks are given to the players, and depending upon that, they participate in the WKF World Championships. Apart from the various continental tournaments, Premiere Leagues are very popular and are watched in huge number through various media platforms.