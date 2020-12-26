“Rejuvenate Your Energy” – A program launched by The Solluna Resort on the onset of New Year 2021

The Solluna Resort, located at Jim Corbett, Uttarkhand, known for its high standards in hospitality and connecting guests to nature with its Digital Detoxification stay, is back to fight this pandemic with its newly launched program “Rejuvenate Your Energy ”.

The new stay program has been designed to connect the guests with nature & ancient science so that they could adapt these habits in their routine life even after their stay at the resort. The stay of 3 nights/ 4 days has regular yoga, meditation sessions with a special screening film on ancient science, especially speaking on Indian herbs and its advantage, which one could adapt in their cooking habits to boost their immune system. A special menu has been curated by the Chef of Solluna Resort, who uses homegrown organic food and Indian traditional herbs in the multi-cuisine menu offered to the Visitor at their stay. Ingredients such as Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic, and Red pepper are used in the dishes. Special Citrus foods, Almonds based dishes, use of Yogurt in the main course & use of Broccoli in Thai, Italian & Continental dishes have been adapted in the dishes for the guests.

“We are blessed with nature and our resort layout plan. At good times, we have designed our cottages in such a manner that keeps the privacy of each cottage in the most hygiene manner. Our resort is based on the concept of basic five senses namely Vision, Smell, Taste, Touch, and Hearing and also the five elements namely Earth, Water, Sky, Fire, and Air”. The significance of these cottages connects you with nature, says Kunal Aggarwal, Founder of The Solluna Resort.

The resort is developed in a sprawling area of 90 acres with 45 cottages distinguished into four categories. Every cottage is based on a specific theme and serves a different purpose.

All SOP guidelines as per the Indian Government have been practiced at The Solluna Resort. Regular temperature checks of Guests and employees, frequent sanitization at public places, and cottages in the resort, use of the mask as mandates for guests and employees is in practice. The core aim is the Health, safety, and well-being of guests and associates during this pandemic along with providing stress-free luxurious stay at the resort to the guest, adds Kunal Aggarwal.

To enjoy at its best & rejuvenate, special arrangements for the Guest such as Gypsy breakfast, poolside dinner set up, riverside camping experience has been offered. Apart from a plethora of thrilling adventure activities like river rafting, rappelling, mountain climbing, flying fix, trekking, hiking and much more.

So if you are looking for a quiet haven & rejuvenating yourself, where the birds sing in harmony and the only sounds you want to possibly hear are of the whispering winds and splashing water then The Solluna Resort is your destination!