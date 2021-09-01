Renault Launches The All-New KWID MY21

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing 10th Anniversary celebrations, Renault India has launched the all-new KWID MY21. This Attractive, Innovative and Affordable vehicle has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India.

Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the indomitable success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, the new MY21 Range further strengthens its value proposition and elevates customer’s trust in the product and brand.

The Renault KWID MY21 Range is offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. Renault KWID range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India, and will now be equipped with dual front Airbags as a standard feature across all the variants. This development comes ahead of the regulation timelines. Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the new KWID MY21 Climber Edition will also be available in Dual Tone Exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features Front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner, further elevating the safety quotient of the vehicle.

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021 offering maximum benefits of up to INR 80,000 on select variants across its product range. These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period. In addition to the above, the company has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits up to INR 110,000 which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

Renault India has also launched specific offers for its customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa from 1st to 10th September to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chathurthi.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and loyalty bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of KWID, TRIBER and KIGER, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

In an array of new offerings to the customers, Renault has recently launched the new RXT (O) variant of the newly launched Renault KIGER along with several attractive schemes & promotions for all the existing and potential customers. The KWID MY 21 edition is yet another jewel that will be enhancing the 10 year celebrations of Renault in India.

Renault India has cultivated a strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives with more than 7,50,000 customers driving Renault cars in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions, ranging from product, network expansion and pioneering customer oriented activities to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers.

Price list – Kwid MY 21 Range