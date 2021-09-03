Rentokil PCI launches ‘Mosquito Control Innovation’ to keep Mosquito-borne diseases at bay

New Delhi: Rentokil PCI, one of the leading pest control service providers in India, today launched “Mosquito Control Innovation”. An innovative, product-based solution, it is aimed at dealing with the threat of mosquito-borne diseases which are on the rise in India.

Known as ‘Cold Fogging’, the innovative solution involves blasting the mixture of insecticide and water into very fine micron-sized droplets through a fogging (ULV) machine. It is an odorless solution that does not contaminate non-targeted areas, which makes it environment-friendly. Much quieter than traditional thermal fogging services, it leaves a long-lasting residual effect as the fog particles remain active for up to 10 -12 days, enabling more contact time with adult mosquitoes in the air.

The product-based innovation ‘Mosclean IG1’ is an eco-friendly mosquito trap that attracts mosquitoes using LED lights. The trap is scientifically proven to catch and kill mosquitoes particularly those transmitting the Zika virus. This solution offers coverage up to 1 acre, which is water resident and used outdoors. It has a longer lifespan and reduced maintenance costs as compared to its peers. The Mosclean IG1 is non-hazardous and works on a photocatalytic reaction that releases carbon dioxide (CO2), which is irresistible to mosquitoes and thus the capture and killing of mosquitoes by dehydration.

That’s not all. Rentokil PCI will soon be launching “PCI’s Anti-Mosquito Racquet’ The product will be the first Mosquito product in the Rentokil PCI’s Consumer Product range under the PCI brand.

David Lewis, MD of Rentokil PCI, said: “The onset of the monsoon season also signals the peak time for disease-causing insects such as houseflies, dung flies, and mosquitoes. These insects can spread a variety of life-threatening diseases through bites and by infecting food and surfaces. The Mosquito Control Innovation will help combat such challenges and offer a solution that ensures a safer, better, and more protected community.”

The World Health Organization ranks mosquitoes among the top threats to public health, especially in developing countries. As per a recent study, mosquitoes are responsible for 830,000 human deaths annually. Eradicating mosquito-transmitted diseases must therefore be a top priority, eliciting not just effective government stewardship, but also the involvement of civil society, private-sector engagement, and the participation of affected communities.

With a nationwide presence, Rentokil PCI adheres to the highest standards of compliance with safety measures and regulations, thereby Protecting People and Enhancing Lives. These services are provided by Rentokil professionals who are better trained than the conventional cleaning personnel and have years of experience working in situations with strict hygiene requirements. Consumers across India can now expect 100% safe, trusted, and effective services for their residential premises.