Replica of Ayodhya Ram mandir coming in Alwar

New Delhi, December 23, 2021: Seeking inspiration from the upcoming Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, NCR-based Trehan Developers has begun construction of a Ram temple in its fully inhabited 25-acre township ‘Apna Ghar Shalimar’ in Alwar.

The design of the temple, which is being built on about four acres of land in the ‘Apna Ghar Shalimar’ township, is inspired by the original Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The large township developed by Trehan Developers is a perfect example of inter-faith harmony with a temple, mosque, and a gurdwara.

The construction of the Ram temple is expected to cost around Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore. The temple complex will have big halls for marriages besides residential units for priests.

With beautiful landscaping and well-manicured lawns/gardens, the Ram temple in Alwar is likely to become a major tourist destination in the near future.

Trehan Developers has already done plotting on over 30 acres of land adjacent to the temple and most of the plots have already been sold out.

The developer is currently focusing on its newly launched luxurious residential tower-Amrit Kalash in Apna Ghar Shalimar township.