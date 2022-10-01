Residents groove to Dandiya Beats at Alpha Corp GurgaonOne, Sector 84

Gurugram: Alpha Corp had organized a Dandiya Night on the auspicious occasion of Navratras at Alpha Corp GurgaonOne Sector 84, Gurugram. Moving rhythmically on dandiya beats, the residents took pleasure in partaking in traditional culture and harmony in the evening. The festivities continued till 9:30 at night.

We are glad that we are enjoying the festival after 2 years, at such a grand level. May Durga Maa bless all of us. It is an amazing night full of joy, positivity, and happiness again, said a resident.

Navratras and the festive season bring spirituality and blessing to everyone. Most residents participated in the dandiya performance. They enjoyed the glorious night with their families, friends, and relatives and relished lip-smacking delicacies, which took them on a ride back to the traditional essence of food flavors.