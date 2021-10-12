Residents groove to Dandiya beats at Mapsko Mountville in Gurugram

Gurugram: Residents of Mapsko Mountville grooved to music beats on the occasion of Dandiya Nights held at Sector 79, Gurugram on Saturday 9th October. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp symbolising the beginning of festivities by the Chief Guest, Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group. The celebration was a potpourri of activities such as fun games for all age groups, a magic show, tattoo-making, and a bouncy castle for tiny tots.

Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group, said: “I extend heartiest wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and hope it brings positivity and well-being into our lives. Initiatives such as these help strengthen the bonds among residents and get to know each other better. I hope the residents had an enjoyable evening today.”

People were thronging to the games stalls while the others were swaying to Dandiya Beats. Children had a rollicking time at the bouncy castle with their peers.

“We thank Mapsko for this initiative. Festivals are a perfect time to unwind and spend time with family and loved ones,” said Devinder Singla, resident of Mapsko Mountville.