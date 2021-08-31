Residents of Mapsko MountVille celebrated Janmashtami with fervour in Gurugram

Gurugram: Residents of Mapsko MountVille, Sector 79, Gurugram celebrated Janmashtami with great fervour and zeal at the Clubhouse of the project. The highlight of the occasion was a distinct platform for housing ‘Laddu Gopal’ and other Gods and goddesses. The Ganesh Vandana, Kirtan and Puja also marked the occasion.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to all on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami and hope that it brings happiness and prosperity in our lives. It is heartening that Mapsko MountVille residents celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm,” said Mr Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group.

The event was a potpourri of activities such as flower decoration, drawing competition and rangoli.

“Festivals such as Janmashtami allow us to spend time with our family members and loved ones. They also help us to know our neighbours better and strengthen bonds amongst us,” said Pihu Kapoor, a resident of Mapsko MountVille.

