Rest The Case creates a network of over 1100 Lawyers across the Nation in just 2 years…

While law affects everyone’s life directly or indirectly, knowledge about law amongst laymen is not as prevalent. Adding to this legal information and consultation with lawyers is not as accessible in India.

Internet and Digitalisation have made many things easily accessible. The same is happening with the legal field. Rest The Case is one such platform that is making the law more accessible. Rest The Case is an online legal aggregator platform that connects lawyers with people seeking legal help along with having legal information. The platform does not just work at providing people with lawyers, rather it also helps them in a way where lawyers are able to meet the people who need their services and assist them.

A lawyer herself Shreya Sharma, the founder of Rest The Case saw the gaps present in the legal industry in India and decided to create a platform where one can find all things legal easily. Within just two years of inception, Rest The Case has been successful in creating a network of more than 1100 Lawyers across the Country. To add to this, most often when starting a new business, start-ups tend to focus on the metro cities to establish and expand in. One of the things where Rest The Case stands out is the expansion of its services to not just metro cities but also tier 2 and tier 3 cities. From cities like Delhi, Mumbai Pune to Bilaspur, Yavatmal Port Blair, Rest The Case has a network of Lawyers in more than 200 cities.

“People need legal assistance everywhere be it a big city or a small town and so we did not just want to be present in the big cities but wanted to ensure that we also cover the smaller towns where probably accessing legal services is more difficult”, Shreya said.

As in every industry and profession, even lawyers are looking to have their services available online. Rest The Case provides a platform for lawyers to offer their services online and connect with people seeking legal help online & remotely not just in their city but also provide legal advice to people across the country.