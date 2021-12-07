Revamp your space with these 10 products that spruce up your home and make your life easier

The New Year is around the corner and with another year coming to an end, getting the sudden urge to redecorate and renovate your house is very real, because a little change in the surrounding always brings out the good vibes. If this is your first time renovating your lovely abode, or if you are thinking of redecorating your space, you are at the right place. With something for everyone, here are 10 must-haves while planning to renovate or redecorate your space:

Appliances for your daily chores:

The New Year is around the corner and with another year coming to an end, getting the sudden urge to redecorate and renovate your house is very real, because a little change in the surrounding always brings out the good vibes. If this is your first time renovating your lovely abode, or if you are thinking of redecorating your space, you are at the right place. With something for everyone, here are 10 must-haves while planning to renovate or redecorate your space:

Appliances for your daily chores:

Dishwasher

One of the most calming yet exhilarating spaces at home. While cooking can be extremely time-consuming, so can washing the dishes. In today’s hybrid working environment, it is essential to manage time well and a sink piled up with utensils would not help at all. A dishwasher which sustains water, saves time, doesn’t occupy a lot of space, gets the utensils squeaky clean and dry, Bosch’s Serie|4 and Serie|6 dishwasher range dishwashers are a few options out of the many products in the market which are value for money.

Robot vacuum

Efficiency is everything. The trendy robot vacuums are as useful as trendy for any new space. This little beast is completely low maintenance, covers the nooks and corners of the house and not to mention the ease of use. You can check out the iRobot® Roomba® i3152 Connected Mapping Robot Vacuum, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 950 and more online. For the advantages and technologically advanced cleaning appliance that this robot vacuum is, it is also value for money.

Kitchen Appliances:

Coffee Machine

Saving time during the day is a huge plus when it comes to daily chores. The ever-dependable coffee makers also fall under the same bucket of efficient performance. A quick coffee break will not only refresh you but also has the ability to offer you more than one type of coffee. You can check out some compact, easy-to-use coffee makers such as the Siemens iQ700 Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Stainless steel available in the market that makes seven different types of coffees. Not only are these super-convenient and time saving but they also keep your kitchen counter clean by avoiding any spillage.

Toaster

Bread is one of the staples in the contemporary households today. There are a variety of options in the market where you can pick 2 or 4-slice toasters from Morphy Richards’ AT pop up series or Philips’ Daily Collection range that suit your preferences. With a hassle-free toaster that can collect the crumbs, you can seize the day with a serve of hot, crispy toast drizzled with delectable butter, jam, spreads, or peanut butter.

Chimney/Kitchen Hood

Cooking in general produces a lot of heat and steam making the kitchen quite uncomfortable to be in, especially in the warmer months of the year. A chimney or a kitchen hood is a good investment and not only does it make the kitchen ambience perfect by extracting all the smoke but also adorns your kitchen and makes it the centre stage of your home. Explore Siemens studioLine range and give your kitchen a designer look. You can make your kitchen fresher and more comfortable by exploring the wide range of Siemens Built-in appliances and pick your best fit.

Furniture:

Folding Sofa-cum-Bed

This piece of furniture tops the list of must-have furnitures, without a doubt. Perfect for your binge watching sessions, the folding sofa-cum-bed saves ample space. You can comfortably accommodate more people – friends or guests when they visit you or stay overnight. Available in several colours, fabrics and styles, the functionality remains the same, and is reasonably priced for its features. Get yourself a crackling deal at your nearest furniture outlet or order online.

Stools and bean bags

Fancy stools can brighten up your living room especially if you have an open kitchen. You can simply pick your preferred type of stools and bean bags that comes in all colours, shapes, and sizes. If your kids are young and have playdates, these stools and bean bags can accommodate their dynamic games. Bar stools and the pedestal stools can elevate the look of the open kitchen. They’re also a great fit for casual browsing or for bonding with friends when they come over for drinks and dinner. You can head to your nearest IKEA, local furniture store or explore online on websites like PepperFry.

Swing Chair or a hammock

A cozy corner for reading or simply relaxing, a swing chair or a suspended chair with a beautiful design can make for a chic space in a well-lit corner of the house. If you have a spacious portion across your living room or your bedroom, a mini-hammock can help you get through those power naps. Hammocks and swings as furniture and an accessory adds that oomph of comfort in your living space. You can purchase one from your local furniture store/online or you could DIY at home. If you have kids, they are going to love this one!

Décor:

Outdoor lighting

While balconies can be neglected in some households, you can give your balcony a makeover for the evening tea or just for watching the sunset. Some local fairy lights, colour-changing strips, LED lights or antique pieces can liven up your balcony. Light panels with a soft hue can really transform the appearance and bring in a positive vibe. You can explore a range of lighting options from Philips’ myGarden range, Havells‘ Outdoor series or Syska’s smart lights. Ensure mosquito repellents are in place prior to keeping the doors and windows open!

Home audio systems

Add a niche look to your living room and TV set with a minimalistic wireless soundbars for a complete entertainment experience. Blended with a sleek appearance, owning soundbars are perfect to set the mood for those times you have a house party, or a house-warming party as the new residents. You can check out great deals from Sennheiser with their AMBEO Soundbar, which can be experienced and purchased through your nearest AMBEO Experience Centre.

One of the most calming yet exhilarating spaces at home. While cooking can be extremely time-consuming, so can washing the dishes. In today’s hybrid working environment, it is essential to manage time well and a sink piled up with utensils would not help at all. A dishwasher which sustains water, saves time, doesn’t occupy a lot of space, gets the utensils squeaky clean and dry, Bosch’s Serie|4 and Serie|6 dishwasher range dishwashers are a few options out of the many products in the market which are value for money.

Robot vacuum

Efficiency is everything. The trendy robot vacuums are as useful as trendy for any new space. This little beast is completely low maintenance, covers the nooks and corners of the house and not to mention the ease of use. You can check out the iRobot® Roomba® i3152 Connected Mapping Robot Vacuum, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 950 and more online. For the advantages and technologically advanced cleaning appliance that this robot vacuum is, it is also value for money.

Kitchen Appliances:

Coffee Machine

Saving time during the day is a huge plus when it comes to daily chores. The ever-dependable coffee makers also fall under the same bucket of efficient performance. A quick coffee break will not only refresh you but also has the ability to offer you more than one type of coffee. You can check out some compact, easy-to-use coffee makers such as the Siemens iQ700 Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Stainless steel available in the market that makes seven different types of coffees. Not only are these super-convenient and time saving but they also keep your kitchen counter clean by avoiding any spillage.

Toaster

Bread is one of the staples in the contemporary households today. There are a variety of options in the market where you can pick 2 or 4-slice toasters from Morphy Richards’ AT pop up series or Philips’ Daily Collection range that suit your preferences. With a hassle-free toaster that can collect the crumbs, you can seize the day with a serve of hot, crispy toast drizzled with delectable butter, jam, spreads, or peanut butter.

Chimney/Kitchen Hood

Cooking in general produces a lot of heat and steam making the kitchen quite uncomfortable to be in, especially in the warmer months of the year. A chimney or a kitchen hood is a good investment and not only does it make the kitchen ambience perfect by extracting all the smoke but also adorns your kitchen and makes it the centre stage of your home. Explore Siemens studioLine range and give your kitchen a designer look. You can make your kitchen fresher and more comfortable by exploring the wide range of Siemens Built-in appliances and pick your best fit.

Furniture:

Folding Sofa-cum-Bed

This piece of furniture tops the list of must-have furnitures, without a doubt. Perfect for your binge watching sessions, the folding sofa-cum-bed saves ample space. You can comfortably accommodate more people – friends or guests when they visit you or stay overnight. Available in several colours, fabrics and styles, the functionality remains the same, and is reasonably priced for its features. Get yourself a crackling deal at your nearest furniture outlet or order online.

Stools and bean bags

Fancy stools can brighten up your living room especially if you have an open kitchen. You can simply pick your preferred type of stools and bean bags that comes in all colours, shapes, and sizes. If your kids are young and have playdates, these stools and bean bags can accommodate their dynamic games. Bar stools and the pedestal stools can elevate the look of the open kitchen. They’re also a great fit for casual browsing or for bonding with friends when they come over for drinks and dinner. You can head to your nearest IKEA, local furniture store or explore online on websites like PepperFry.

Swing Chair or a hammock

A cozy corner for reading or simply relaxing, a swing chair or a suspended chair with a beautiful design can make for a chic space in a well-lit corner of the house. If you have a spacious portion across your living room or your bedroom, a mini-hammock can help you get through those power naps. Hammocks and swings as furniture and an accessory adds that oomph of comfort in your living space. You can purchase one from your local furniture store/online or you could DIY at home. If you have kids, they are going to love this one!

Décor:

Outdoor lighting

While balconies can be neglected in some households, you can give your balcony a makeover for the evening tea or just for watching the sunset. Some local fairy lights, colour-changing strips, LED lights or antique pieces can liven up your balcony. Light panels with a soft hue can really transform the appearance and bring in a positive vibe. You can explore a range of lighting options from Philips’ myGarden range, Havells‘ Outdoor series or Syska’s smart lights. Ensure mosquito repellents are in place prior to keeping the doors and windows open!

Home audio systems

Add a niche look to your living room and TV set with a minimalistic wireless soundbars for a complete entertainment experience. Blended with a sleek appearance, owning soundbars are perfect to set the mood for those times you have a house party, or a house-warming party as the new residents. You can check out great deals from Sennheiser with their AMBEO Soundbar, which can be experienced and purchased through your nearest AMBEO Experience Centre.