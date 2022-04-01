Reverie and Mool present Utkala Dibasa Hackathon JantraJuga ‘22

Bhubaneswar, Odisha –– This year, to uphold the occasion of the 86th Foundation Day of Odisha, Reverie Language Technologies in association with Mool Innovation Labs is organizing “JantraJuga ‘22: The Utkala Dibasa Hackathon.” So far 34 teams have registered for JantraJuga.

The hackathon aims at bringing together Odisha’s young and booming student developer community to leverage technology to “Build For Odisha, Build From Odisha” on some of the most pressing issues prevalent in these tough times.

The final rounds of this 24 hrs format hackathon will be organized on 2nd and 3rd April 2022 at the premises of Software Technologies Parks of India, Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar. The registrations for the same have already begun.

The participants of the hackathon not only stand a chance to win cash prizes but also get guidance from industry mentors to completely develop and realize their proposals. For promising applicants, the hackathon also offers a platform to seek internship opportunities at Reverie and Mool.