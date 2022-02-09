Revisit, Reconnect And Rediscover A Glorious India As We Celebrate 75 Years Of Independence At Arth – A Culture Fest By Zee Live

x

National, February 09, 2022: The wait is over as India’s one a kind cultural mélange, Arth – A Culture Fest is back with its fourth season, celebrating 75 years of Indian independence. On this momentous occasion, Arth will bring to its platform, distinguished and globally acclaimed personalities to celebrate India’s rich culture and heritage.

In line with the theme, the fourth season of Arth – A Cultural Fest will bring intriguing discussions on Indian art, culture, cinema, sports, politics, and faith to viewers. The viewers will also witness eminent panellists such as the National Vice President for Bharatiya Janata Party – Shri Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram – Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and other noted personalities like Abhinav Prakash, Anand Ranganathan, Anupam Kher, Ashwin Sanghi, Avani Lekhara, Ekta Kapoor, Gautam Chikermane, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, Hindol Sengupta, J. Sai Deepak, Meenakshi Jain, Rahul Easwar, Rajat Sethi, Rajeev Mantri, Sanjeev Sanyal, Shefali Vaidya, Shubhrastha, Tusshar Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri amongst others, sharing their perspective and opinions on varied topics such as The evolution of Indian Cinema, Sports over the years: Cricket and beyond, Story of India’s national carrier: Air India, Indic spirituality and its role in keeping our civilization alive India’s role in current geopolitics. The audience can watch all this Live on the YouTube and Facebook pages of Arth – A Culture Fest from February 18 to 20, 2022.

In addition to the panel discussions, Arth Season 4 via a special TV broadcast will be telecasted on close to 20 channels of ZEEL including Zee TV, &TV, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi, Zee Café amongst others, that will showcase the brilliance of Indian culture and heritage through an ensemble of Indian dance, Shayari by Kumar Vishwas, and musical performances by Aman & Ayaan Ali Khan, B Praak along with a very special music ensemble by the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa team.

Speaking about the festival, Shreyasi Goenka, Founder, Arth – A Culture Fest and Co-Director, Saat Saath Arts Foundation said, “The main objective of Arth – A Culture Fest has always been to re-connect Indians to their roots and help them re-discover the rich legacy that our country has to offer. As India enters her 75th year of independence, we at Arth wanted to celebrate and pay homage to the various unique aspects that sets our country apart from the rest of the world. In the fourth season of Arth, we have an incredible line-up of industry stalwarts coming together to discuss what gives India her true meaning.”

Also commenting on the launch, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, Zee Live said, ‘Our flagship IP, Arth – A Culture Fest is back in its 4th season this February. What makes this edition even more special is that we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as India enters her 75th year of Independence. This season we have taken the celebrations a notch higher. Keeping in mind this milestone, our viewers will be able to witness a specially curated musical ensemble by the participants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a special performance featuring patriotic songs by B Praak, an evening of poetry curated by Kavi Raj Kumar Vishwas and, several engaging and insightful panel discussions by experts, parliamentarians, and entertainers. For the first time, this specially curated entertainment extravaganza will be telecasted on 20 channels across Zee Entertainment including Hindi Entertainment, Movies, English Entertainment, Lifestyle, and Regional channels. Through yet another season of Arth, we at Zee Entertainment Enterprises keep up our promise of entertaining and engaging our audiences, even in these difficult times.

Sharing his thoughts, Vikram Sampath, Festival Director, Arth – A Culture Fest, Author and Historian said, “The last two years have been nothing but a learning curve for all of us. We have pivoted ourselves and come out even stronger. Fueled by the success of the third season of Arth – A Culture Fest, we have come back with a unique theme of celebration – A Celebration of India’s 75 years of freedom. This fourth season of Arth promises to bring to the fore everything that has shaped India in the last 75 years. Viewers can look forward to brilliant discussions by distinguished personalities who have represented India on a global platform in this specially curated fourth season of Arth.”

The first 3 Seasons of Arth travelled to Kolkata and Delhi and saw the presence of eminent leaders and speakers like Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, Honorable Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, and other noted personalities like Subramanian Swamy, Asaduddin Owaisi, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Gaur Gopal Das, Imtiaz Ali, Raveena Tandon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and many others. The previous editions also hosted eminent authors and poets such as Piyush Pandey, Prasoon Joshi, Manoj Muntashir, Amish Tripathi, Aanchal Malhotra, Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murthy, Ashwin Sanghi, and Mandira Bedi.