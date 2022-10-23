Rizwan Ali from Dehradun wins Mr. Supermodel International 2022 hosted by Dreamz Production House

Dehradun: Dreamz Production House, well known in the modeling and fashion industry hosted the grand finale of 8th season of Supermodel International 2022 in Jaipur recently. One of the biggest & prestigious events of this year, it was an exciting platform for talent across the country as the pageant team visited over 20 cities across the country to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of around 100 contestants in multiple categories (Mr, Miss and Mrs) from all over the country. Rizwan Ali from Dehradun won the title of Mr. Supermodel International 2022 whereas Bilal Ahmad from Dehradun attained the position of the 1st runner up and Rudra Dudhi from Indore won the 2nd runner up position. The winners received gift hampers and an opportunity to participate in TVCs, Video song, web series, Print Shoots, design, and reality shows amongst others.

Rizwan Ali who hails from a nawab family in Lucknow did his schooling at Brightlands School, Dehradun, and later completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Graphic Era University but his interest was always in fashion. His grandfather was a district magistrate. Rizwan is a professional sports broadcaster and has worked for International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Super League (ISL), channels like Star Sports, Ten Sports, Sony and many other international cricket organisations. Rizwan was a fitness enthusiast since childhood but in 2016, he met with an accident and became 106 kgs post the incident with a broken leg & crutches in his hand. But he never gave up and worked hard on his fitness and after 6 yrs now, he is back with a bang as everyone says real wins need real hard work.

“I always believe that hard work, consistency and dedication will take you to success. I am thankful to Dreamz Production House for giving me this platform to shine and i am hopeful of better opportunities ahead. To my other talented contestants, I wish to convey that we all did it !! and we all are WINNERS.” said Rizwan Ali, Mr. Supermodel International 2022.

In the Miss category of Supermodel International 2022, Shweta Raje Parmar from Jaipur won the title, whereas Sayyed Nigar from Mumbai attained the position of the 1st runner up and Muskaan Gupta from Gurgaon won the 2nd runner-up position. Mrs. Aisha Sadiq Choudhary from Jammu & Kashmir clinched the title of Mrs. Supermodel International 2022 and the 1st and 2nd runners-up positions were bagged by Mrs. Devamita Goswami from Kolkata and Mrs. Mahi Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir respectively.

While competing in the pageant, the participants went through intense rounds with renowned experts in the industry. The gala event included three rounds on the theme of Traditional, Indo-Western and Designer Outfits. A host of celebrities graced the much-talked-about show as jury of the pageant from film and entertainment fraternity which included Bigg Boss and Roadies fame Prince Narula, Actor and Model Rohit Khandelwal, renowned model Gargee Nandi and Arushi Handa and many more. Mr India Supermodel 2022 Abhishek Dubey from Bhopal was also a part of the jury team.

“Dreamz Production House aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television and films come true. We have always received tremendous responses for our show and we have made our mark this year too. This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. This beauty pageant is a platform that’s committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual.” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

Anubha Vashisth, co-owner of Dreamz Production House, said “Beauty pageants are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally. Dreamz Production House hosts one of the most glamorous and sought-after beauty pageants in the country and aims to provide an exceptional platform to deserving participants to display their talents and build their confidence. While the event had few winners, it gave a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in the future.”