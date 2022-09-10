Road Safety World Season 2 kicks off in Kanpur with Indian legends v/s South Africa legends

The second biggest cricket tournament in India after IPL, Road Safety World Series edition 2 kicks off in Kanpur today between Indian Legends and South Africa Legends. The tournament will witness the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar take the field for Indian Legends.

In the very first match of the league, Indian legends will face South African legends.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the Indian team along with Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh.

South Africa Legends squad will see Jonty Rhodes as a caption with legends like Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, and Garnett Kruger.

Kanpur will also witness legends like Briand Lara, Ian Bell, Abdur Razzak, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Daren Powell, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Ross Taylor, and many more.

The RSWS is supported by the Government of India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.