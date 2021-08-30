Roca India adds two new fresh Faucets to their Victoria Collection

New Delhi: Roca, India’s leading manufacturer of bathroom products, has introduced two brand new additions to their extensive Victoria collection. The new additions include two new faucets, the Victoria Tall Pillar tap and the Victoria Concealed Basin mixer. Both products demonstrate Roca India’s commitment to combining form and function in a seamless manner.

Premium Dezincification Brass is used to create the new additions to the collection. Roca India’s EverShine® technology, an anticorrosive, bright, and scratch proof range that makes it shine like a mirror, ensures a long-lasting sheen on the product. Despite being made with premium quality material, the Victoria range of faucets is amongst Roca’s budget friendly range of products.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, K E Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathrooms Product Pvt Ltd. stated, “We have been and will continue to endeavour to provide all of our customers with the best possible blend of form and function. The Victoria Tall Pillar and Victoria Concealed Basin Faucets, the newest additions to this line, achieve this purpose admirably without putting too much of a dent in our customers’ wallets. Despite being one of our more affordable lines, the faucets are crafted with high-quality materials and designed to last as long as possible. Victoria Tall and Victoria Concealed faucets are both designed to elevate the beauty of any bathroom.”

Roca India’s Victoria Collection comprises of a wide range of fixtures for creating a gorgeous bathroom in an extensive collection of pieces that combine simplicity and versatility, offering the convenience of well-tried solutions. The Victoria collection is available across all stores in India and the price will be shared on request.