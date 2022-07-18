Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan opens Rotary Challa Blood Centre to provide blood and its products free of cost to the poor…

Hyderabad, July 2022….. Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, a club under Rotary District 3150, India, reopened its charitable blood bank – the Rotary Challa Blood Centre – at its new premises in Zoi Hospitals, Raj Bhawan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

The blood centre which was earlier located at Challa Nursing Home in Ameerpet is shifted to this location for better accessibility informed Sharath Choudary, Chairman of the Rotary Challa Charitable Trust.

The Rotary Challa Blood Bank provides blood and blood products on free or subsidized basis to disadvantaged patients. It hosts all facilities for component separation and apheresis for providing various blood components including platelets. The Blood bank has so far collected over 15,000 units of blood which have been used by the disadvantaged. Over the years Rotary Club has invested Rs 2 crore in the Blood Centre.

On this occasion, Rtn. Sharath Choudary, Chairman of the Rotary Challa Charitable Trust said we must develop culture of voluntary blood donation. People must be sensitised in such a way that they voluntary come forward and donate blood. The wanting to donate blood culture must be developed. He requested the citizens of Hyderabad, especially young men and women, to come forward to donate blood and save lives.

The District Governor of Rotary District 3150, Rtn. Rajasekhar Reddy Talla, said that he was happy to inaugurate the new premises of the Rotary Challa Blood Centre, the only Rotary Blood Bank in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Rajasekhar Reddy Talla, who took over as a Governor of Rotary Distroct 3150, said the district covers revenue districts of Guntur, Prakash in AP and entire Telangana. Nearly 20,000 villages are there in these areas. During his tenure as Governor, the Rotary will shift its focus from Urban Centric activities to Rural Centric activities he infiormed. The 110 clubs under Rotary District 3150 will adopt 110 villages and focus on problems prevailing in villages and providing solutions. The villages in these areas may reach out to their nearest Rotary Club to get adopted by them he shared.

Dr Ramesh Chandra, MD of ZOI(Pronounced as Joy meaning being alive) said they provide affordable, accessible and high quality services. The three branches of the ZOI Group have earmarked a space within their premises for services such as Blood Centre and other as a service to the community.

Talking about the need to donate blood, Dr. Ramesh Chandra said blood and product in this blood centre will be provide free to poor and others at Govt rates. Blood is a critical drug. There is a 30% shortage of blood in the country. If at least one per cent of population comes forward and donates blood, the demand of the nation is met he said.

Rtn. P Viswanath, the immediate past President of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, said “We are very happy with our association with Zoi Hospitals who will run our Rotary Challa Blood Centre. We, the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, who have facilitated the setting up of the blood bank and it’s upgradation through a Rotary Global Grant are sure that this blood bank will continue catering to the blood and blood component requirements of the needy in a very socially responsible manner and live up to the mottoes of Rotary “Service Above Self” and “One Profits Most Who Serves Best.””