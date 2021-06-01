Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan to present Vocational Excellence Awards to seven organisations for their excellence in Covid-19 relief support and service

Hyderabad, June 01, 2021……Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan(RCHD), one of the oldest clubs of the Rotary movement in Hyderabad under the Rotary Dist 3150 is planning to present Vocation Excellence Awards here in the city online on 6th June.

Giving details in a press note issued here in the city today Rotarian VVSN Raju, President of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan said every year, the Rotary Club recognises people or organisations who have done great work beyond their duties and contributed to the welfare of the society. This year we have chosen seven organisations, which have extended Covid-10 Relief Support and Services. Their contributions are during the pandemic more is more laudable.

Rotary recognises the dignity and usefulness of every vocation as a way to serve society, Rotarian Raju added. .

Rotary, across the world every year, recognises individuals and organizations that have excelled in their vocation with an emphasis on working to the highest ethical standards. The recognitions are to showcase the awardees as role models to other professionals and the youth he said.

The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan founded in 1988. Today it has more than 100 members from various vocations. RCHD has a proud tradition of fellowship and friendship, service and contribution to the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan Vocational Excellence Awards has feted several luminaries including Dr AnjI Reddy and several Padma Shree awardees far ahead of the time other honours caught up with them.

This year the club recognized organizations who have provided exceptional service to the society and country, especially Hyderabad, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among many other services, Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan during this second wave has embarked on Rotary’s “Mission Oxygen Support” initiative which provides Oxygen Concentrators for free use for people both in cities and rural areas. Under this project, RCHD is provided 30 Personal Oxygen Concentrators for free usage for the deserving and needy. Another 40 Personal Oxygen Concentrators were given in rural areas of Telagana and AP, under the DARE PROJECT partnering with Rural Rotary Clubs.