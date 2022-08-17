Round Table India & Ladies Circle India Honours Freedom Fighters as Part of Freedom Drive

Bangalore Aug 17, 2022: Round Table India and Ladies Circle India – Area 6, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, organized the 12th Edition of ‘Freedom Drive’ in Bangalore, and honoured freedom fighters. The drive also was to create awareness about Round Table India’s objective of ‘Freedom Through Education’. The Freedom Drive was flagged off by Shri Vijay Rao – National General Secretary of Akhil Bharat Rachantmak Samaj, Delhi and Senior Journalist. It was heartwarming to see the Kids from Snehghar perform on Vande Matram and Jakka Jalota from the movie Uri. The kids were felicitated with goodies and chocolates by our Chief Guest.

Over 45 cars & bikes participated in the ‘Freedom Drive’ with the Chairman of Round Table India – Area 6, Laxminarayan present. This Freedom Drive was initiated by Bangalore Knights Round Table 174 & Bangalore Knights Ladies Circle 107.

Round Table India (RTI) is an energetic youth organization focused on nation-building and striving to promote ‘service through fellowship’. Its membership is comprised of young men from various professions spanning over 160 cities and towns across the country, driven to contribute to society at large. It has grown to a strong network of over 350 tables (Chapters) across the length and breadth of the country. RTI’s flagship programme, ‘Freedom Through Education (FTE)’, involves building classrooms, toilets, and providing other infrastructure like drinking water facility, library, science lab, sanitary pad dispensers, etc. in schools across the country that provide education to children from the less privileged sections of the society.

Built one classroom a day for past 10 years

In the last 24 years, RTI has built over 7,890 classrooms in over 3,041 school projects, impacting the lives of over 87 Lakhs underprivileged children. In the last 10 years, RTI has built on an average one classroom a day, every day.

Round Table India proudly claims itself to be a zero-overhead organization and every rupee of contribution received or fund raised goes directly into building schools and other community service activities for the less privileged.