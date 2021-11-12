Royal Crafted Whisky from the house of Radico Khaitan now available in Mumbai

Mumbai: Radico Khaitan Ltd, India’s largest IMFL company today marked the launch of its most ambitious product ‘Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection-Royal Crafted Whisky’ in Mumbai. This premium offering will look to satisfy the discerning palate of the most discerning connoisseurs in the Western region of India.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan Limited “The western Indian market is a highly evolved market with sophisticated choices amongst a very discerning consumer set. We are confident that our brand will be a game-changer and undoubtedly be the benchmark for other offerings in this category. Our constant endeavor to provide our consumers with the finest experiences and elevated palate experiences has led us to this launch which we are now proud to bring to western India.”

Royal Ranthambore is crafted from different bespoke Blended Malt Scotch from various regions of Scotland. Scotch grain is also blended to harmonize the Whisky. It is a complex whisky with six Blended Malt Scotches, one Scotch Grain from Malted Barley and Oak Infused Grain Neutral Spirit, reserved for a specific time to assimilate the blend. With the launch of the product, the brand also rolls out the marketing campaign to reinforce the brand position of being ‘India’s Finest Yet’.

Royal Ranthambore is also available in Uttar Pradesh and will soon be launched in Goa, Rajasthan, and Haryana in select stores in the first phase.

The company also plans to launch their luxury product in the white spirit segment in the coming weeks in Mumbai.