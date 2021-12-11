Run for our daughters, Run for our Unity & run for Health: Sandeep Deswal

Gurugram: ‘Hamari Betiyan Hamari Shaan’ run and walk will be organized on December 12 to provide financial help to the daughters of front-line workers who lost their lives due to Corona. ‘Hamari Betiyan Hamari Shaan’ a 5 km run will be held at Leisure Valley Park, Gurugram at 8 am. The event is being organized in association with DIGI Yuva an initiative of Adobe First Foundation and NRI Cell, BJP Haryana. During the event, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Haryana BJP State President Om Prakash Dhankhar, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal and BJP Haryana General Secretary Ravindra Raju will attend as guests. On the other hand, our proud daughter Dangal Girl wrestler Babita Phogat, who has illuminated the name of Haryana and the entire country all over the world, will encourage the participants.

The organizer of the program Sandeep Deswal of NRI Cell BJP Haryana said that– ‘Hamari Betiyan Hamari Shaan’ Unity and Fitness run is organized for the purpose of providing financial support to the daughters of policemen, medical and paramedical staff, media persons and soldiers of the Armed Forces who have lost their lives due to Corona. Also, the top 3 winners who secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions will be rewarded with ten thousand, seven thousand and five thousand rupees and winning trophies. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to manage the daughters with good upbringing with respectable environment and society who lost their parents. Therefore, DIGI Yuva has decided to provide financial support to such daughters. According to him, women corona warriors will also be honored along with women and daughters who have achieved success in education, sports, art, social work and business. He said that during the event, eminent actors of the Haryanvi film industry like Sushil Mastana, Ruba Khan, Neha Sharma and Anjali Raghav would also encourage the participants.