RV University announces a pan-India filmmaking competition for high school students

Mumbai: The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, RV University Bengaluru, announces the Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA). The competition is open for entries and participation from high school students from classes IX to XII, in the age group from 14 to 18 years. Interested participants may submit short films (3-7 minutes) in five thematic categories: Nature and Environment, Local History and Legends, My Hero (from family, teachers, or community), Being a Teen or Abstract Art.

Announcing the contest, Professor Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice Chancellor, RV University, said, “RV University is a research-based, multidisciplinary institution which aims at holistic excellence. With TIFA, our School of Liberal Arts & Sciences will offer a unique platform for high school students to stimulate their creative thinking and bring out the art of narration through film making. This contest will be a gateway into world of cinema for young talented individuals and help them discover their passion for creativity.”

Submissions for the awards are currently open, and interested students keen to showcase their creative skills are encouraged to submit their short films for consideration. All you need is a camera – basic or even the one on smartphones; step out or look around – observe, record, and create. The short films need not be story driven only as the competition is looking for entries both in fiction and emerging genres of non-fiction like interview-driven narratives, a visual collage, experimental shorts, and documentary formats. Participants can work in a team or individually. The last date for submission is 30th September 2021.

Commenting on the contest, Prof. (Dr.) Piyush Roy, the Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, RV University said, “A plethora of film festivals and film competitions are being organised for aspiring young filmmakers at the undergraduate college level and beyond today. However, there aren’t many platforms to showcase teenage or school-level filmmaking talents. Given the increasing comfort and engagement of the young with the visual medium, this would make for a perfect opportunity for them to express their creativity. TIFA aims to provide a platform to our young citizens and encourage them relate to filmmaking as a medium of innovative ideation and expressive articulation of life.”

The short films will be judged by a highly accomplished jury comprising of global achievers, artists, and academicians. Winners get the unique opportunity to showcase their creations through public and virtual screening opportunities hosted by RV University at its Bengaluru campus and on its digital and owned media assets. Nominees will get citations and the winners receive scholarships to pursue their undergraduate education at the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences at RV University.

The longlist of selected films will be announced on 15th October 2021, and nominations will be announced on 1st November 2021. The award ceremony and screening of the films by the finalists will take place on Children’s Day, 14th November 2021.

The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, also offers two film-centric majors – a BSc in Filmmaking and a BA in Film Studies – offering valuable, necessary training for future makers of purposeful cinema, and critics and film researchers, respectively.