Saaz-o-Awaaz Music Society presents “GuruDiksha” A musical eve to celebrate the birthday of Tabla Maestro Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri

The concert will showcase

Vocal Recital by Shri. Mohsin Ali Khan of Kairana Gharana will be accompanied on Tabla by Shri. Sabir Hussain and on the Harmonium by Shri. Lalit Sisodia

Followed by a Flute recital by the Young Maestro Shri. Shadaj Godkhindi is accompanied on Tabla by Shri. Ujith Udaya Kumar (Disciple of Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri Ji)

And the Finale will be a Trigalbandhi by Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri on (Tabla), Vid. Patri Satish Kumar on (Mridangam)and Pt. Navin Sharma on (Dholak).

Kindly request each one of you to come and grace the occasion with your valuable presence.

Venue: Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi

Date: 14th July 2022

Time: 5.30 PM

