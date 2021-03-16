Safexpress launches its 61st ultra-modern Logistics Park in Tauru

Tauru, Haryana: Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain & logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Tauru. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located on Bilaspur – Tauru Road, Jhamuwas, near National Highway – 48. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present to launch the Safexpress Logistics Park at Tauru. These included Mr. S.K Jain, Vice President, Mr. Pushpender Yadav, Vice President – Operations and Mr. SD Gupta, Associate Vice President – Haryana, Mr. Naveen Khurana, Associate Vice President – BRM, Mr. Puneet Sareen, Marketing Manager, Mr. RK Jain Associate Vice President – Finance, Mr. Ravi Malhotra, AGM – Operations, Mr. Prem Yadav, Area Manager – Bhiwadi, Mr. Shashi Bhushan, Area Manager – Tauru .

Tauru is a hub for various industries in India, and several well-known brands have their manufacturing plants located here. Being one of the largest industrial hubs of Haryana, Tauru is a crucial location from supply chain & logistics perspective. Keeping this in mind, Safexpress has established its state-of-the-art Logistics Park at Tauru. This Logistics Park will serve as a nodal point for supply chain & logistics in the region. This facility is based at a strategic location and has strong connectivity with all Indian states.

Safexpress has made a significant investment to set up this world-class Logistics infrastructure in Tauru. The development of Safexpress Logistics Park in Tauru has been done on a land area of over 3.40 lakh square feet. This Logistics Park is enabled with state-of-the-art transhipment and 3PL facilities. It will boost the industrial growth of this region. Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the development of numerous industries spread all over Haryana. Safexpress Logistics Park at Tauru will help greatly in minimising the infrastructure gaps and serve the supply chain & logistics requirements of the entire Haryana region.

The Logistics Park enables loading & unloading of over 30 vehicles simultaneously, which ensures smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods. Operations at the Logistics Park are highly streamlined, which ensures the country’s fastest transit-time from Tauru to across India. The Logistics Park has state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with any emergencies. This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. Safexpress has taken special environment-friendly initiatives at the Logistics Park by investing in rainwater harvesting system, developing a special green zone and using natural sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. We have developed robust IT systems to increase operational efficiencies and inventory visibility. Located strategically on Bilaspur – Tauru Road, Jhamuwas, near National Highway – 48, the Logistics Park fulfills the warehousing needs of companies located in and around Haryana.