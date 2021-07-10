Safexpress launches its 62nd ultra-modern Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain & logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located near to Mumbai Goa National Highway 66. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present to launch the Safexpress Logistics Park at Navi Mumbai. These included Mr. S.K Jain, Vice President and Mr. B.Niranjan, Associate Vice President – Mumbai and Mr. Mohit Mathur, Area Manager, Navi Mumbai, Mr. Manoj Mittal, Corporate Head, Cargo Relationship Management, Mr. Puneet Sareen, Marketing Head, Mr. Ishaan Banga, Manager, Strategy.

Navi Mumbai is a hub for various industries in India, and several well-known brands have their manufacturing plants located here. Being one of the largest industrial hubs of Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai is a crucial location from supply chain & logistics perspective. Keeping this in mind, Safexpress has established its state-of-the-art Logistics Park at Navi Mumbai. This Logistics Park will serve as a nodal point for supply chain & logistics in the region. This facility is based at a strategic location and has strong connectivity with all Indian states.

Safexpress has made a significant investment to set up this world-class Logistics infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. The development of Safexpress Logistics Park in Navi Mumbai has been done on a land area of over 1.60 lakh square feet. This Logistics Park is enabled with state-of-the-art Transhipment and 3PL facilities. It will boost the industrial growth of this region. Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the development of numerous industries spread all over Maharashtra. Safexpress Logistics Park at Navi Mumbai will help greatly in minimizing the infrastructure gaps and serve the supply chain & logistics requirements of the entire Maharashtra region.

The Logistics Park enables loading & unloading of over 50 vehicles simultaneously, which ensures smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods. Operations at the Logistics Park are highly streamlined, which ensures the country’s fastest transit-time from Navi Mumbai to all destinations across India. The Logistics Park has a column less span of over 80 feet, which facilitates uninterrupted movement of goods within the facility. To enable all-weather loading & unloading of goods, the facility is equipped with 16 feet wide Cantilever Shed. The Logistics Park has state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with any emergencies.

This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. Safexpress has taken special environment-friendly initiatives at the Logistics Park by investing in rainwater harvesting system, developing a special green zone and using natural sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. We have developed robust IT systems to increase operational efficiencies and inventory visibility. Located strategically near to Mumbai Goa National Highway 66, the Logistics Park fulfils the warehousing needs of companies located in and around Navi Mumbai.